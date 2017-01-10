Macquarie Boosts Africa Oil Corp. (AOI) Price Target to C$3.24

Africa Oil Corp. (TSE:AOI) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from C$3.23 to C$3.24 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Dundee Securities upped their price objective on Africa Oil Corp. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Africa Oil Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Africa Oil Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Africa Oil Corp. (TSE:AOI) opened at 2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion. Africa Oil Corp. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

About Africa Oil Corp.

Africa Oil Corp. (AOC) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company has oil and gas interest in Kenya and Ethiopia. The Company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas assets, located in under-explored geographic areas, in the early phase of the upstream oil and gas life-cycle.

