Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) in a research note released on Monday. Scotiabank currently has a C$85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$100.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.75.

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) traded up 0.49% during trading on Monday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,048 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $92.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (MDA) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/macdonald-dettwiler-associates-ltd-mda-given-sector-perform-rating-at-scotiabank/1146466.html.

About Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.