Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (MDA) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) in a research note released on Monday. Scotiabank currently has a C$85.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$100.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.75.
Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) traded up 0.49% during trading on Monday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,048 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $92.92.
About Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment.
Receive News & Ratings for Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.