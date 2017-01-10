LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) PT Set at €206.00 by BNP Paribas

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been given a €206.00 ($216.84) target price by stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. S&P Global Inc. set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €184.00 ($193.68) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €184.25 ($193.95).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 180.95 on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 1-year low of €130.55 and a 1-year high of €182.70. The company has a market cap of €91.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €158.48.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing, and other activities. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions.

