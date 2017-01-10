LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $9,983,000 Position in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FCM Investments TX raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 20.0% in the second quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 46.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.756% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.735. 5,791,977 shares of the company were exchanged. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.489 and a beta of 1.17.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,455.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

