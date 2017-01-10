Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lowe’s has underperformed the Zacks categorized sector in the past six months, primarily due to weaker-than-expected top and bottom line in the trailing two quarters. Management now envisions fiscal 2016 earnings to be $3.52 per share, sharply down from the earlier projection of $4.06, thus triggering a downtrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, what came as a respite that both sales and earnings per share grew year over year on the back of better omni-channel customer experience and improvement in the housing market. For fiscal 2016, Lowe’s anticipates total sales growth of approximately 9% to 10%. However, analysts pointed that the company’s expansion into regions where it already operates could cannibalize its sales performance and lower traffic count at existing stores.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,396 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $1,288,946.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

