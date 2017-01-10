Longbow Research Reiterates $140.00 Price Target for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Longbow Research set a $140.00 target price on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Apple to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 118.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. The firm earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post $8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $3,677,193.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,609.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,865,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,411.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 26,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 59,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

