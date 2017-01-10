Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 64,429 Shares of Amerco (UHAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5,857.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.33% of Amerco worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 36.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 11.4% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 8.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amerco during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amerco during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,488 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.85. Amerco has a one year low of $305.66 and a one year high of $399.16.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.56. The business earned $998.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amerco had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Amerco will post $22.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl A. Schmidt purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $343.15 per share, for a total transaction of $102,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,945. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amerco

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

