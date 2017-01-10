Limoneira Co (LMNR) Announces Earnings Results

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm earned $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Limoneira updated its FY17 guidance to $0.38-0.42 EPS.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) traded up 1.88% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 80,899 shares of the stock traded hands. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $299.01 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $192,801.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Michaelis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $31,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,743.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Company’s operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate development and capital investment activities. The Company’s three business divisions are agribusiness, rental operations and real estate development.

