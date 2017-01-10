Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $108.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) opened at 85.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.20. Life Storage had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm earned $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 152.61%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. purchased 2,724 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $216,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $448,582.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel purchased 500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.51 per share, with a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $7,150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $917,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $1,420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $79,989,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $234,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

