Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Staffline Group Plc (STAF)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.38) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,615 ($19.64) target price on shares of Staffline Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Staffline Group Plc in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 800 ($9.73) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,243 ($15.12).

Shares of Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) opened at 860.00 on Wednesday. Staffline Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 725.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,400.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 218.08 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 866.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 896.10.

Staffline Group Plc Company Profile

Staffline Group plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training. The Company has two segments: Staffing Services, which includes the provision of temporary staff to customers, and PeoplePlus, which includes the provision of welfare to work and other training services.

