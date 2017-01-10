Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sports Direct International Plc (SPD)

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Sports Direct International Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 850 ($10.34).

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) opened at 282.50 on Friday. Sports Direct International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 527.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.49. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.67 billion.

About Sports Direct International Plc

Sports Direct International plc is a sporting goods retailer, and it operates a portfolio of sports, fitness, fashion and lifestyle fascias, and brands. The Company’s segments include Sports Retail, Brands and Premium Lifestyle. Its Sports Retail segment includes the results of the United Kingdom and international retail network of sports stores along with related Websites.

