Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Big Yellow Group plc (BYG)

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.73) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($10.76) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group plc from GBX 776 ($9.44) to GBX 740 ($9.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.97) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 808 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 789.11 ($9.60).

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) opened at 713.50 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 629.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 893.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.33. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.12 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group plc’s previous dividend of $12.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-big-yellow-group-plc-byg/1145906.html.

In other Big Yellow Group plc news, insider Richard Cotton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £67,000 ($81,478.78). Also, insider Georgina Harvey acquired 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £15,230.40 ($18,521.71).

Big Yellow Group plc Company Profile

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.