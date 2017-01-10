Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Position Decreased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Liberty Global PLC accounts for approximately 2.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 12.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 25.7% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) remained flat at $32.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,630 shares. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm’s market cap is $29.64 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

