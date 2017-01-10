LHC Group (LHCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group provides post-acute healthcare services primarily to Medicare beneficiaries in rural markets in the southern United States. They provide home-based services through their home nursing agencies and hospices and facility-based services through their long-term acute care hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded down 1.3065% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.7279. 17,707 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $812.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8204 and a beta of 1.04.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $230 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 44,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $1,954,815.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 45,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,977,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

