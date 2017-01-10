Leucadia National Corporation (LUK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,254,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Leucadia National Corporation were worth $100,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) opened at 23.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.46 and a beta of 1.41. Leucadia National Corporation has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Leucadia National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leucadia National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Leucadia National Corporation from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Leucadia National Corporation Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

