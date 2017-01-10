Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have underperformed the broader industry in the last six months. Leggett’s significant global presence exposes it to various risks associated with operating internationally, specifically adverse currency movements. Raw material price deflation and stiff competition also pose significant threats. The company’s top lines continue to be hurt by impact from divestitures, lower volumes, decline in commodity prices and currency woes. Further, the company expects most of these factors are expected to linger and hurt 2016 sales. However, the company's persistent focus on making investments to develop its business portfolio, strategic initiatives to drive growth and a disciplined capital allocation strategy bode well. The company is progressing well with its long-term strategy of achieving top-line growth of 4%–5% annually. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s fourth quarter earnings release.”

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt, from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of Leggett & Platt, to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 253,730 shares of the company were exchanged. Leggett & Platt, has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Leggett & Platt, had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt, stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, by 0.6% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt,

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer of engineered components and products found in homes, offices, automobiles and commercial aircraft. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products. The Residential Furnishings segment manufactures steel coiled bedsprings.

