Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $1,522,000 in Amerco (UHAL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 833.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 36.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 69.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Amerco during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amerco during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) traded up 0.23% on Tuesday, reaching $369.08. 37,488 shares of the company were exchanged. Amerco has a 12 month low of $305.66 and a 12 month high of $399.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.85. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $998.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amerco had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerco will post $22.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl A. Schmidt acquired 300 shares of Amerco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $343.15 per share, for a total transaction of $102,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amerco

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

