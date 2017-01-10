Leaf Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LFGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leaf Group Ltd. is an internet company. It builds platforms across marketplace which consists of Society6 and Saatchi Art and media which include Livestrong.com and eHow properties. Leaf Group Ltd., formerly known as Demand Media Inc., is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. “

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LFGR) opened at 6.40 on Tuesday. Leaf Group has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/leaf-group-ltd-lfgr-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1145927.html.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $34,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc, is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leaf Group (LFGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.