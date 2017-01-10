Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Instinet

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Instinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Instinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) opened at 41.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Lazard has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm earned $611 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.03 million. Lazard had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $439,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $18,285,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lazard by 28.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,993,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates in two business segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters.

