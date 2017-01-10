Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $7,371,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. held its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,035 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Espalier Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 182,117 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 27.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 302,267 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.24. 10,850,585 shares of the stock traded hands. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 39,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,161,108.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company helps in enabling commerce on its platforms for buyers and sellers online. The Company has an open source platform that provides software developers and merchants an access to its application programming interfaces for developing software and solutions for commerce.

