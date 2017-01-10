LAMB WESTON HLD (LW) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

LAMB WESTON HLD (NYSE:LW) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.20.
Shares of LAMB WESTON HLD (NYSE:LW) opened at 36.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. LAMB WESTON HLD has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $38.60.
LAMB WESTON HLD (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm earned $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.
