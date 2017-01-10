LAMB WESTON HLD (LW) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

LAMB WESTON HLD (NYSE:LW) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of LAMB WESTON HLD in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of LAMB WESTON HLD (NYSE:LW) opened at 36.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. LAMB WESTON HLD has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

LAMB WESTON HLD (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm earned $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/lamb-weston-hld-lw-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance/1146236.html.

Receive News & Ratings for LAMB WESTON HLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMB WESTON HLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.