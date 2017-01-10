Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research Corp. is a leading global provider of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Over the last six months, the stock has outperformed the Zacks characterized Semi-Equipment Wafer Fab industry. In the last reported first quarter, the results were driven by strong success in the areas of device architecture, process flow and advanced packaging technology inflections. The company terminated its proposed acquisition of California-based KLA-Tencor, following antitrust objections from the Justice Department. The company has been improving on WFE market share significantly since 2013 and expects to continue making gains, going forward. At the same time, the persistent decline in the PC market, which is still the most important consumer of DRAMs, the competitive climate and currency effects remain concerns. The Brexit impact cannot be ignored either.”

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. set a $123.00 price target on Lam Research Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research Corporation from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.24.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,424 shares. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Lam Research Corporation had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post $8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

In other Lam Research Corporation news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,064,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $537,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lam Research Corporation by 259.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation during the second quarter valued at $30,739,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Lam Research Corporation by 10.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 862,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

About Lam Research Corporation

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

