Laird PLC (LRD) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Laird PLC (LON:LRD) had its price target trimmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LRD. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Laird PLC in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a not rated rating and set a GBX 309 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Laird PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Laird PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 317.29 ($3.86).

Shares of Laird PLC (LON:LRD) traded down 2.08% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 152.75. 1,138,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Laird PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 123.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 384.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.48. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 412.58 million.

In other news, insider Kevin Dangerfield acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($20,673.72). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £15,108.24 ($18,373.15).

Laird PLC Company Profile

Laird PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company focused on providing systems, components and solutions that protects electronics from electromagnetic interference and heat, and that enable connectivity in various wireless applications and antenna systems. The Company operated through two segments: Wireless Systems and Performance Materials.

