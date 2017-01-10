Ladenburg Thalmann Analysts Give Mazor Robotics Ltd. (MZOR) a $34.00 Price Target

Ladenburg Thalmann set a $34.00 price target on Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:MZOR) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazor Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on Mazor Robotics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mazor Robotics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.80.
Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) traded down 1.24% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,381 shares. Mazor Robotics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $551.36 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.
Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.07% and a negative net margin of 55.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mazor Robotics will post ($0.79) EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mazor Robotics during the third quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mazor Robotics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mazor Robotics Company Profile
Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications.
