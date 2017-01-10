Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD) in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Investec cut Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC to an add rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 178 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 144.38 ($1.76).

Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 133.29. 7,497,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.97. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 105.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 164.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ladbrokes-coral-group-plc-lad-receives-buy-rating-from-shore-capital/1146725.html.

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail, Digital, Core Telephone Betting and High Rollers. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over the counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as, other sports and by machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.