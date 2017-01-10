Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Releases FY16 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) updated its FY16 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36-9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) traded up 1.00% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.04. 340,922 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $97.79 and a 12 month high of $141.32.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will post $8.80 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,821,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,604,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,584,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,714,000 after buying an additional 194,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after buying an additional 296,702 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 11.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,686,000 after buying an additional 95,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 952,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,037,000 after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing clinical laboratory services and drug development support. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

