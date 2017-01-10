Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) opened at 6.25 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm’s market cap is $119.03 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post ($1.49) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

