Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Director Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Brian R. Bachman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,409 shares in the company, valued at $486,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) opened at 16.28 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company earned $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.09 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 58.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

