Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Cut to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s Corporation from a mixed rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Kohl’s Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.59.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) traded up 1.64% during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,364 shares. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm earned $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.71 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/kohls-corporation-kss-cut-to-market-perform-at-telsey-advisory-group/1146408.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

In related news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,969,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $1,434,776.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 785,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 971.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 203,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 184,306 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,173,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,484,000 after buying an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,778,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,077,000 after buying an additional 448,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Kohl’s Corporation by 29.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 906,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after buying an additional 207,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s Corporation

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.