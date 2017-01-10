Kissinger Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. CyrusOne comprises about 1.7% of Kissinger Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 65.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after buying an additional 908,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,014,000 after buying an additional 78,632 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3,209.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after buying an additional 1,050,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 394.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 416,191 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,592 shares. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kissinger Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/kissinger-financial-services-llc-buys-new-stake-in-cyrusone-inc-cone/1147211.html.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $299,863.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,935.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within the CyrusOne footprint and beyond.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.