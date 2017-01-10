Kissinger Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP)

Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. General Growth Properties accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kissinger Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Growth Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of General Growth Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of General Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP) traded down 2.00% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 3,088,633 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.84. General Growth Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. General Growth Properties had a net margin of 52.33% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Growth Properties, Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

WARNING: “Kissinger Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/kissinger-financial-services-llc-acquires-new-position-in-general-growth-properties-inc-ggp/1147184.html.

GGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of General Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About General Growth Properties

General Growth Properties, Inc (GGP) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties segment. It is engaged in owning and operating retail properties to communities, retailers, employees, consumers and shareholders.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP).

Receive News & Ratings for General Growth Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Growth Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.