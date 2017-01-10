King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,106 Shares of AMTEK, Inc. (AME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMTEK were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AMTEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of AMTEK by 1.8% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of AMTEK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMTEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of AMTEK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,915 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. AMTEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. AMTEK had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $945 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMTEK, Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. AMTEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AMTEK from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMTEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen and Company raised AMTEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMTEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of AMTEK in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $196,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMTEK

AMETEK, Inc (AMETEK) is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

