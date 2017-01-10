King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) traded up 1.06% on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,523 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business earned $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Instinet raised Raymond James Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $579,170.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,420.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $537,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,999.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, is a financial services company providing private client, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates in five reportable segments: Private Client Group; Capital Markets; Asset Management; RJ Bank, and the Other Segment.

