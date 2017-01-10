Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 465.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 535.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 14,678,925 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.15 billion. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-shares-bought-by-dnb-asset-management-as/1146939.html.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,142,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,938,505.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.