KeyCorp Weighs in on Unifirst Corporation’s Q4 2017 Earnings (UNF)

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unifirst Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company earned $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Unifirst Corporation had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) opened at 132.95 on Monday. Unifirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.90 and a 1-year high of $147.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $76,245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after buying an additional 69,945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unifirst Corporation news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of Unifirst Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $173,826.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,248.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Unifirst Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.60%.

Unifirst Corporation Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

