KeyCorp Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) traded up 1.22% on Tuesday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,970 shares. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $126.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post $6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 157.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Autoliv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier to the automotive industry of automotive safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. Electronics segment includes active safety products, such as camera-based vision systems, night driving assist, automotive radars, brake controls and other active safety systems, and passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

