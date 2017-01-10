KeyCorp (KEY) Given “Buy” Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.14 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) opened at 18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.10. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,926,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 586,040 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 429,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 586,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,725,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,167,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Bank operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

