Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Paradigm Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.63.

Shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) opened at 7.02 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The stock’s market cap is $1.23 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/kelt-exploration-ltd-kel-raised-to-strong-buy-at-raymond-james-financial-inc/1145748.html.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.