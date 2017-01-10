KCG Holdings Inc. Acquires 92,434 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 1,505.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 995,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,779,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) traded down 0.99% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 5,124,144 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business earned $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Vetr raised shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in petroleum product refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the east of the Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. Its Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its approximately seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products.

