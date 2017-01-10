KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 71.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $843,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 146.9% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 152,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 135.5% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America Corporation restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is a homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. Its segments include the West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments, and financial services segment.

