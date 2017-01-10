Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,276 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,395,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,317,000 after buying an additional 695,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,464,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 191,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,062,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 224,479 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 73.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,337,000 after buying an additional 2,204,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,127,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,661,000 after buying an additional 230,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.29% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,411 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 648.51%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC cut Kimberly-Clark Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.59 per share, with a total value of $227,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,418.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,353,959.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,513.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

