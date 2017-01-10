K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTWO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of K2M Group Holdings from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K2M Group Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) opened at 21.20 on Thursday. K2M Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $894.58 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carson Anderson & Stow Welsh sold 4,416,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $81,225,411.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTWO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 293.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 132.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

K2M Group Holdings Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine technologies and techniques. The Company’s spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor. The Company is engaged in designing, development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from degenerative spinal conditions.

