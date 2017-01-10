Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.11) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 480 ($5.84). BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JUP. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 430 ($5.23) to GBX 465 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC upgraded Jupiter Fund Management PLC to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.02) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 448.22 ($5.45).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) opened at 445.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.01 billion. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 324.60 and a one year high of GBX 464.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 423.02.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.22), for a total transaction of £13,264.68 ($16,131.19).

Jupiter Fund Management PLC Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management plc (Jupiter) is a United Kingdom-based fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company operates through investment management business segment. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

