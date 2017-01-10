Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Juno suffered a huge setback in Jul 2016 with the FDA placing a clinical hold on a phase II study on JCAR015 in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. While the hold was lifted a week later and the study resumed under a revised protocol, the company voluntarily placed the study on hold in Nov 2016, and is presently working with the FDA and a Safety Monitoring Board to determine future steps. Moreover, Juno’s shares underperformed the Medical-Biomed/Genetics industry significantly in the past one year. Estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, Juno continues to progress with its other pipeline candidates and continues to pursue acquisitions and licensing agreements to boost its pipeline.”

JUNO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Juno Therapeutics from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Juno Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 390,271 shares of the company traded hands. Juno Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.09 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 445.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Juno Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Juno Therapeutics will post ($2.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, EVP Robert Azelby sold 12,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $311,912.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after buying an additional 707,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Juno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on re-engaging the body’s immune system to revolutionize the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

