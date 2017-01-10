JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5,763,000 Position in News Corporation (NWSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 56.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of News Corporation worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 49.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Societe Generale bought a new stake in shares of News Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation by 430.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of News Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,866 shares. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.98 billion.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. The company earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. News Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Corporation will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5,763,000 Position in News Corporation (NWSA)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-5763000-position-in-news-corporation-nwsa/1146861.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of News Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation cut News Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut News Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About News Corporation

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.