Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $80,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Jonathan Faddis sold 538 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $22,940.32.

On Monday, November 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 65,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $3,010,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jonathan Faddis sold 500 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $19,135.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) opened at 43.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $47.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business earned $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/jonathan-faddis-sells-1500-shares-of-veeva-systems-inc-veev-stock/1146141.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.