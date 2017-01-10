Jeffrey Allen Miller Sells 3,166 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) President Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $177,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 301,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Allen Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 11,633 shares of Halliburton Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $632,602.54.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 55,299 shares of Halliburton Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,764,950.00.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 56.07 on Tuesday. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company’s market cap is $48.47 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Halliburton Company had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 33.29%. The company earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Halliburton Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,102,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,697,392,000 after buying an additional 2,639,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,056,563 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,402,932,000 after buying an additional 1,024,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,360,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,827,936,000 after buying an additional 449,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,312,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,629,691,000 after buying an additional 7,256,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 22,313,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,001,440,000 after buying an additional 391,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Vetr lowered Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Halliburton Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

