Jefferies Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Associated British Foods plc (ABF)

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) in a research note released on Thursday. Jefferies Group currently has a GBX 2,450 ($29.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.78) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.13) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Associated British Foods plc to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,016 ($36.68) to GBX 2,942 ($35.78) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($38.92) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,034.19 ($36.90).

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) opened at 2668.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,646.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,710.11. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 21.08 billion. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,465.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 26.45 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods plc’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Charles J. F. Sinclair bought 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,595 ($31.56) per share, with a total value of £84,078 ($102,247.35).

About Associated British Foods plc

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales. The Company operates in 47 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. The Company operates in five segments, including Sugar, Agriculture, Retail, Grocery and Ingredients.

