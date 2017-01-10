Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Analysts at Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) opened at 6.05 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $241.75 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.44.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 2,029.60%. Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post ($0.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Knoll Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,036,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

