Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Healthways’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Healthways in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/jefferies-group-brokers-lift-earnings-estimates-for-healthways-inc-hway/1145967.html.

Shares of Healthways (NASDAQ:HWAY) opened at 23.65 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $914.85 million. Healthways has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Healthways (NASDAQ:HWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Healthways had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $125 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Healthways’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Greczyn, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,799.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donato Tramuto bought 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $100,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,067.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthways by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,058,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 230,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthways by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after buying an additional 148,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthways by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,459,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 118,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Healthways by 209.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,962,000 after buying an additional 1,405,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthways during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,470,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Healthways Company Profile

Healthways, Inc (Healthways) provides network delivered solutions and population health management services that are designed to help people manage their wellbeing, thereby managing their health and productivity, and their health-related costs. The Company operates in the domestic and international segments, which are collectively known as the well-being improvement services segment.

